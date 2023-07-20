 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Bernie Sanders wants to replace drug patents with prizes for breakthrough medicines

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson July 20, 2023

Reprints
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee listens during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington – politics and policy coverage from STAT
Senate health committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to reward new medicines with prize money. Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will finally get a study of his proposal to do away with drug patents and other intellectual property protections in favor of rewarding inventions with prize money. Sanders has been pushing the prize approach since he was a House representative, many years ago.

The measure directing the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to study the idea was added to the Pandemic All-Hazards and Preparedness Act a day before Sander’s health committee passed the bill. Three Republicans voted against the overall bill, which renews several federal biodefense and pandemic-preparedness programs.

advertisement

Though Democrats last year passed historic legislation to let Medicare negotiate drug prices and cap seniors’ annual out-of-pocket drug costs, Sanders is demanding more drug price controls. He is delaying President Biden’s pick for running the National Institutes of Health until the president releases a plan to control drug prices.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Critics and defenders weigh in on Stanford president’s resignation…
Critics and defenders weigh in on Stanford president’s resignation after research investigation
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed…
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed to ‘decisively and forthrightly’ correct research
Genetic cheat code might explain why some people catch…
Genetic cheat code might explain why some people catch Covid but never get sick
Damages from tornado at Pfizer plant could compound challenges…
Damages from tornado at Pfizer plant could compound challenges of drug shortages
Pharmalittle: Health care mergers facing tougher antitrust scrutiny; tornado…
Pharmalittle: Health care mergers facing tougher antitrust scrutiny; tornado hits Pfizer plant and more shortages may…
FTC plans to reverse years of policy statements supporting…
FTC plans to reverse years of policy statements supporting pharmacy benefit managers

Recommended Stories