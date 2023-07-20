BridgeBio’s big week, Lilly’s Alzheimer’s data, & succession at Stanford

What can Homer teach us about biotech? Has Big Science gotten too big? And what’s the future of treating Alzheimer’s disease?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Neil Kumar, CEO of BridgeBio, joins us to talk about how his small company came to develop what could be a big drug — and why classical Greek literature remains relevant. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including the abrupt resignation of the celebrity scientist who led Stanford University and the implications of tornado damage at a Pfizer plant.

advertisement

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on BridgeBio; here’s more on the Stanford president; here’s the latest on the Pfizer plant; here’s the story on Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s data; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].