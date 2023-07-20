 Skip to Main Content
BridgeBio’s big week, Lilly’s Alzheimer’s data, & succession at Stanford

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein July 20, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

What can Homer teach us about biotech? Has Big Science gotten too big? And what’s the future of treating Alzheimer’s disease?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Neil Kumar, CEO of BridgeBio, joins us to talk about how his small company came to develop what could be a big drug — and why classical Greek literature remains relevant. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including the abrupt resignation of the celebrity scientist who led Stanford University and the implications of tornado damage at a Pfizer plant.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on BridgeBio; here’s more on the Stanford president; here’s the latest on the Pfizer plant; here’s the story on Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s data; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNN medical correspondent

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

