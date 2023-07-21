 Skip to Main Content
European regulatory panel weighs against approval of Mirati’s KRAS-targeted lung cancer drug

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein July 21, 2023

lung illustration
Adobe

A European regulatory panel has recommended against approval of a lung cancer drug made by Mirati Therapeutics, the company said Friday.

Mirati said it will appeal the negative opinion of the drug, called Krazati, issued by a committee of the European Medicines Agency that met this week. But for now, the adverse decision is likely to be adopted by European regulators and prevent the company from marketing the pill in Europe.

Krazati works by blocking a specific type of KRAS alteration called G12C, found in approximately 13% of lung tumors.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

