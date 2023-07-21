 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

White House launches permanent pandemic office

  • Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle July 21, 2023

Reprints
Paul Friedrichs, who will lead the new White House office on pandemic preparedness, speaks at the Pentagon — White House coverage from STAT
Paul Friedrichs, who will lead the new White House office on pandemic preparedness, speaks at the Pentagon. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON – The White House on Friday launched its pandemic preparedness office, half a year after Congress instructed the administration to set up a new arm in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is a now-permanent installment in Washington and will first be led by retired Major General Paul Friedrichs, a longtime biosecurity official. It comes roughly two months after the Covid-19 public health emergency ended and weeks after Covid-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha stepped down, reflecting an overall wind-down of the administration’s coronavirus efforts.

advertisement

The creation of a pandemic preparedness office was one of the last major bipartisan pushes for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) before retiring. He and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) pressed congressional leadership to include the office’s establishment and other pandemic provisions in a spending package passed last December.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Sarah Owermohle

Sarah Owermohle

Washington Correspondent

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration’s health goals, federal health policy and politics.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and the new standards of…
Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and the new standards of scientific conduct
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed…
Stanford president to resign after investigation finds he failed to ‘decisively and forthrightly’ correct research
Two type 1 diabetes patients now freed from insulin…
Two type 1 diabetes patients now freed from insulin shots with cell therapy, Vertex reports
FDA official pushes for a dedicated emerging pathogens team…
FDA official pushes for a dedicated emerging pathogens team to prepare for the next pandemic
Providers still hesitate to prescribe buprenorphine for addiction, despite…
Providers still hesitate to prescribe buprenorphine for addiction, despite ‘X-waiver’ removal
Gain-of-function research is about much more than dangerous pathogens
Gain-of-function research is about much more than dangerous pathogens

Recommended Stories