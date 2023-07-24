Boston Children’s Hospital is located in the heart of the city’s bustling Longwood medical area. But within this dense urban landscape, there are pockets of solace for patients, their families and hospital employees.

The hospital has 10 dedicated garden spaces on site. Dotted with statuary of snails, foxes, and frogs, these facilities are specially designed to accommodate the complicated needs of their patients. Watch to find out more about how Boston Children’s gardens are designed and utilized.