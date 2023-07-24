 Skip to Main Content
Watch: In a children’s hospital gardens, families find sanctuary

  • Alissa Ambrose
  • Hyacinth Empinado

By Alissa Ambrose and Hyacinth Empinado July 24, 2023

Reprints

Boston Children’s Hospital is located in the heart of the city’s bustling Longwood medical area. But within this dense urban landscape, there are pockets of solace for patients, their families and hospital employees.

The hospital has 10 dedicated garden spaces on site. Dotted with statuary of snails, foxes, and frogs, these facilities are specially designed to accommodate the complicated needs of their patients. Watch to find out more about how Boston Children’s gardens are designed and utilized.

Alissa Ambrose

Alissa Ambrose

Director of Photography and Multimedia

Hyacinth Empinado

Hyacinth Empinado

Special Projects Editor, Multimedia

Hyacinth Empinado is the special projects editor for STAT's multimedia team."The Readout LOUD" podcast.

