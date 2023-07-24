 Skip to Main Content
A new lobby shop looks to remind Congress about NIH’s translational research arm

  Sarah Owermohle

By Sarah Owermohle July 24, 2023

View of the main historical building (Building 1) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) inside Bethesda campus. U.S. Public Health Service seal is seen on top of it – politics and policy coverage from STAT
WASHINGTON — Christopher Austin was the first director of a then-tiny National Institutes of Health department with an opaque name, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. Now, a few years out of the job, he’s got a new task: Make sure Congress doesn’t forget about it.

The NCATS Alliance quietly launched this spring with Austin as a director alongside a handful of rare disease and research hospital advocates. The new lobby is pressing Congress to give the institute, which is tasked with turning lab discoveries into usable medical practices, a 16% funding bump in 2024, a figure that would push its budget just over $1 billion. It is an ambitious request as Congress navigates budget caps installed with the debt ceiling agreement — and growing Republican frustration with the National Institutes of Health’s sweeping research universe.

As Austin notes, the additional funding still wouldn’t put NCATS close to a shiny new agency tasked with some of the same goals. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, a project close to President Biden’s heart, has a $1.5 billion budget this year, and Biden is asking for $2.5 billion in 2024.

Sarah Owermohle is a Washington correspondent at STAT, reporting on the Biden administration's health goals, federal health policy and politics.

