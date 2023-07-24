 Skip to Main Content
Rise in cancer among younger people worries and puzzles doctors

By Felice J. Freyer — Boston GlobeJuly 24, 2023

A tumor invasion into vein in a case of colorectal cancer -- cancer coverage from STAT
A tumor invasion into a vein in a case of colorectal cancer. Wikimedia Commons

When both the nurse and the doctor broke down in tears as they delivered the news, Chris Gosline knew that something difficult lay ahead.

It was 5 a.m., after a long night in the emergency department at Beverly Hospital, where he’d gone for help with severe pain in his shoulder. A scan had detected tumors on his liver. Turns out, there’s a nerve connection that makes shoulder pain a possible sign of liver disease.

Further testing over the next couple of weeks clarified the cause: Gosline had stage 4 colorectal cancer, which had spread to his liver.

Felice J. Freyer — Boston Globe

