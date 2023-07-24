 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Roche’s $3 billion Alnylam deal shows drug firms are interested in long-acting heart drugs

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper July 24, 2023

Reprints
3d heart myocarditis
Adobe

Roche’s announcement Monday that it would pay $310 million for rights to a hypertension treatment, zilebesiran, invented by the biotech firm Alnylam is evidence of a renewed interest on the part of large pharmaceutical companies for treatments for cardiovascular disease.

If things go well, Roche could pay Alnylam up to $2.8 billion in total.

advertisement

Heart drugs were once the most lucrative category of pharmaceuticals, but they have been eclipsed by treatments for cancer and other diseases as drug firms have struggled to one-up existing treatments for high blood pressure and high cholesterol that are now available as cheap generics.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and the new standards of…
Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and the new standards of scientific conduct
23andMe had devastating news about my health. I wish…
23andMe had devastating news about my health. I wish a person had delivered it
Lawsuit says Cigna illegally denies claims in bulk, sticking…
Lawsuit says Cigna illegally denies claims in bulk, sticking patients with unexpected bills
Gene therapy eyedrops restored a boy’s sight. Similar treatments…
Gene therapy eyedrops restored a boy’s sight. Similar treatments could help millions
Pharmalittle: Three big drugmakers spent less on lobbying after…
Pharmalittle: Three big drugmakers spent less on lobbying after leaving PhRMA; EMA reviews CRO over data…
Rise in cancer among younger people worries and puzzles…
Rise in cancer among younger people worries and puzzles doctors

Recommended Stories