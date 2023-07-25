 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

As Alzheimer’s drugs hit the market, the race for early detection blood tests heats up

  • Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang July 25, 2023

Reprints
Blood samples
Marion Berard/AFP/GettyImages

With the advent of disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drugs, everyone in the world of Alzheimer’s diagnostics is bracing for the crush.

Based on their ability to slow cognitive decline, the Eisai/Biogen drug Leqembi won full approval from the FDA this month, and donanemab by Eli Lilly could be approved by year end. Clinicians now have to decide which patients are most suitable for treatment, which means better Alzheimer’s tests need to be developed.

advertisement

“There’s going to be capacity issues because there’s just not enough neurologists in the world to treat this pool of patients with Alzheimer’s disease at the moment,” said Mark Stearman, a senior international product manager at Roche focusing on Alzheimer’s diagnostics.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

No one — M.D. or otherwise — should use…
No one — M.D. or otherwise — should use the honorific ‘doctor’ with patients
In AI development, equality starts with a mandate for…
In AI development, equality starts with a mandate for fairness and inclusivity
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
South Africa faces court hearing over opaque Covid-19 vaccine…
South Africa faces court hearing over opaque Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Truvian presents data for its desktop blood-testing device in…
Truvian presents data for its desktop blood-testing device in a field still in Theranos’s shadow
A health system tests virtual reality to help train…
A health system tests virtual reality to help train nurses

Recommended Stories