 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Biogen says it will cut costs by $700 million, slash 1,000 jobs

  • Matthew Herper
  • Damian Garde

By Matthew Herper and Damian Garde July 25, 2023

Reprints
2020 Biogen
Steven Senn/AP

Biogen announced a new round of cost cuts Tuesday, saying that it plans to save $700 million in operating costs and cut 1,000 jobs by 2025.

The company also released second quarter sales and earnings that handily topped the forecasts of Wall Street analysts. In early morning trading, Biogen shares rose more than 1%.

advertisement

Biogen is attempting to recover from a series of corporate stumbles, the biggest of which involved the development and launch of the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The medicine was the first of a new class of disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drugs to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But doubts about the quality of the data behind the medicine meant that Medicare wouldn’t pay for it and doctors did not prescribe it. The resulting financial disaster cleaned out Biogen’s executive suite.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
South Africa faces court hearing over opaque Covid-19 vaccine…
South Africa faces court hearing over opaque Covid-19 vaccine contracts
Truvian presents data for its desktop blood-testing device in…
Truvian presents data for its desktop blood-testing device in a field still in Theranos’s shadow
Pharmalittle: Biogen to slash 1,000 more jobs; key House…
Pharmalittle: Biogen to slash 1,000 more jobs; key House panel proposes lowering Medicare out-of-pocket drug costs
Drug from Stoke shows lower activity against childhood epilepsy,…
Drug from Stoke shows lower activity against childhood epilepsy, prompting search for better dose

Recommended Stories