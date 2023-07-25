 Skip to Main Content
IQVIA has grown unchecked into a health data juggernaut. Will the FTC rein it in?

  • Casey Ross

By Casey Ross July 25, 2023

IQVIA signage. -- health tech coverage from STAT
Adobe

The health data giant IQVIA became a dominant force by gobbling up its rivals. Over decades, it feasted on upstarts with new datasets or novel technologies, growing into a juggernaut with no peer in the business of brokering Americans’ medical information.

Now, government regulators say, IQVIA’s appetite for acquisition is getting out of control — and must be reined in.

A Federal Trade Commission lawsuit seeking to block its acquisition of the digital advertising firm DeepIntent marks a crossroads for the company and the multi-billion dollar medical advertising economy it serves. The agency, which is seeking an injunction and temporary restraining order in federal court, argues that IQVIA’s data vault has become so large — and revealing — that it forms the substrate of an entire industry focused on showering doctors and patients with marketing messages.

