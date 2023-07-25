Drug from Stoke shows lower activity against childhood epilepsy, prompting search for better dose

Stoke Therapeutics is still seeking an effective dose for an experimental drug to treat a severe form of childhood epilepsy, following the release of updated data Tuesday that showed disappointing reductions in convulsive seizure activity.

In the latest look at an ongoing mid-stage study, three monthly injections of the Stoke drug, called STK-001, given at a 45-mg dose, resulted in a median 18% reduction in convulsive seizure activity, compared to baseline.

The new analysis was conducted on 16 children diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. Last November, in six patients, the drug showed a median 55% reduction in seizure activity.