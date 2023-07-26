Democrats decry a new health package as too easy on private equity

WASHINGTON — A rift between Democrats and Republicans over health care transparency was on full display in the House on Wednesday.

Republicans on the House Ways & Means Committee introduced a package this week that they say would increase health care transparency, but Democrats and outside groups are arguing that it doesn’t go far enough to force companies to disclose information about their ownership. They also think it goes too easy on the private equity firms that are buying up health care practices.

“There was an opportunity here for bipartisanship, but I think we ought to reference that in the past tense,” said ranking Democrat Richard Neal (D-Mass.).