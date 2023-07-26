 Skip to Main Content
Democrats decry a new health package as too easy on private equity

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs July 26, 2023

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.) Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — A rift between Democrats and Republicans over health care transparency was on full display in the House on Wednesday.

Republicans on the House Ways & Means Committee introduced a package this week that they say would increase health care transparency, but Democrats and outside groups are arguing that it doesn’t go far enough to force companies to disclose information about their ownership. They also think it goes too easy on the private equity firms that are buying up health care practices.

“There was an opportunity here for bipartisanship, but I think we ought to reference that in the past tense,” said ranking Democrat Richard Neal (D-Mass.).

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

