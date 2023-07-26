 Skip to Main Content
Democrats already want to expand Medicare drug price negotiation

  • Rachel Cohrs
  • John Wilkerson

By Rachel Cohrs and John Wilkerson July 26, 2023

Reps. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.)

WASHINGTON — It’s drug pricing déjà vu: Just as they did in 2019, House Democrats are pushing a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate dozens of drug prices a year, offer those prices to all insurers, and crack down on price hikes.

Unlike then, Democrats have a starting place: the new bill represents an expansion of the major drug pricing legislation the party passed last year. But the first round of drug price negotiations hasn’t even started yet, and the law is under attack from the pharmaceutical industry in court.

The Democratic leaders of three key House committees put forth the proposal Wednesday.

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

