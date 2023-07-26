Democrats already want to expand Medicare drug price negotiation

WASHINGTON — It’s drug pricing déjà vu: Just as they did in 2019, House Democrats are pushing a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate dozens of drug prices a year, offer those prices to all insurers, and crack down on price hikes.

Unlike then, Democrats have a starting place: the new bill represents an expansion of the major drug pricing legislation the party passed last year. But the first round of drug price negotiations hasn’t even started yet, and the law is under attack from the pharmaceutical industry in court.

The Democratic leaders of three key House committees put forth the proposal Wednesday.