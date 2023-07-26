 Skip to Main Content
Senate panel advances PBM reform — but sidesteps anything controversial

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson July 26, 2023

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) Leah Millis/Pool via AP

WASHINGTON — Senators on the Finance Committee on Wednesday nearly unanimously passed a bill to clamp down on drug middlemen, but kicked the can down the road on some of the more challenging policies.

The bill would offer some more transparency into the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers, ensure PBMs aren’t skimming off of the money they send to insurers, prohibit them from overcharging insurers, and ensure certain fees in the Medicare program aren’t tied to a drug’s price.

“It’s pretty hard to get 26 votes around here,” Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said after the vote. “So we’re thrilled.”

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

