 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Adam's Take
STAT+

A conflict of interest behind the warning on Apellis’ eye drug? The optics are not good

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein July 27, 2023

Reprints
Adam's take main illustration
Molly Ferguson/STAT

The eye disease physician in charge of a committee that flagged a rare but severe side effect involving a newly approved drug from Apellis Pharmaceuticals has financial ties to a competing drugmaker. The conflict raises questions about his supervision of an emerging safety issue for patients and its impact on the financial health of Apellis.

Peter Kaiser, a retinal disease expert who works at the Cole Eye Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, failed to report consulting fees and stock ownership in Iveric Bio on a financial disclosure form maintained by the American Society of Retina Specialists, or ASRS. Iveric Bio is developing a treatment for geographic atrophy, a common, age-related cause of vision loss and the same indication for which the Apellis drug was approved.

advertisement

The financial conflict, which was undisclosed until after Kaiser was contacted about it by STAT, is relevant because Kaiser also chairs a committee of the ASRS responsible for monitoring the safety of retina drugs and devices. On July 15, Kaiser’s committee sent a letter to member doctors, alerting them to reports of eye inflammation in people receiving injections of Syfovre, the treatment recently approved and launched by Apellis.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Biogen to acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals in $7 billion deal
Biogen to acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals in $7 billion deal
Mitch McConnell’s abrupt episode has an important public health…
Mitch McConnell’s abrupt episode has an important public health takeaway
Scientists inch closer to single-shot gene editing cure for…
Scientists inch closer to single-shot gene editing cure for blood disorders
Pharmalittle: Pharma hopes reformulated drugs will skirt Medicare negotiations;…
Pharmalittle: Pharma hopes reformulated drugs will skirt Medicare negotiations; Biogen to acquire Reata for $7.3 billion
Biogen to acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals in $7 billion deal
Biogen to acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals in $7 billion deal
With profitability in sight, Talkspace is budding into a…
With profitability in sight, Talkspace is budding into a digital health success story

Recommended Stories