Key Republicans nix idea to give FDA new power to regulate CBD

By Nicholas Florko July 27, 2023

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) holds up what he identified as CBD products. Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration says it needs Congress to give it more power to regulate CBD. Two powerful congressional Republicans made clear Thursday that they aren’t willing to do that.

GOP leaders on the House Oversight Committee blasted the FDA during a hearing Thursday for the ask, insisting that the FDA can, and should, regulate these products like it would any other dietary supplement or food additive.

“Instead of doing its job here, the FDA has refused to act and used this as an opportunity for a power grab,” said the chair of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-Ky.). “Let me be clear, further bloating the federal bureaucracy is not the answer.”

