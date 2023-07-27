HCA says smaller share of spending going to labor

The chief executive of the country’s biggest hospital chain said Thursday that labor costs are now lower as a percent of revenue than they were before the pandemic.

“And again, that’s in the face of a very difficult labor market,” HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen noted on the company’s second quarter earnings call. Health care providers and insurers are in the full swing of releasing their second-quarter earnings, and HCA tends to outperform its peers.

advertisement

Hospitals struggled with the high cost of nurses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, but HCA on Thursday said several of its workforce initiatives are paying off.