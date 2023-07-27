 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
Pharma
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

How the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. got its ‘unapologetic’ design

  • Annalisa Merelli

By Annalisa MerelliJuly 27, 2023

Reprints
Illustration: Alex Hogan/STAT; Photo: Courtesy Perrigo

It’s not every day that a marketing team is tasked with designing the branding and packaging of the first over-the-counter birth control pill to be sold in the U.S.

This was the challenge, and the opportunity, faced by the team behind Opill, the landmark pill from drugmaker Perrigo that received approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month. Their brief: Create a design that would stand out in America’s notoriously sprawling pharmacy aisles; inspire trust and confidence; be easy to remember and recognize; appeal to women — including teenagers — as well as trans men and nonbinary people; clearly communicate its purpose; be simple to carry and use; contain straightforward but accurate user information; and clear FDA requirements.

advertisement

Settling on the right approach took years of research and testing, which resulted in the name Opill and packaging featuring bright teal, saturated pink, and yellow, as well as a rounded font reminiscent of millennials’ ubiquitous favorite Gotham. All of these features are intended to set the product apart from the dozens of prescription contraceptive pills available in the U.S. market and internationally.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Annalisa Merelli

Annalisa Merelli

General Assignment Reporter

Annalisa Merelli (Nalis) is a general assignment reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

The once-hot market for biotech jobs and lab space…
The once-hot market for biotech jobs and lab space has cooled. What now?
A conflict of interest behind the warning on Apellis’…
A conflict of interest behind the warning on Apellis’ eye drug? The optics are not good
VC firm starts a new synthetic biology incubator, headed…
VC firm starts a new synthetic biology incubator, headed by a former Broad Institute scientist
Scientists inch closer to single-shot gene editing cure for…
Scientists inch closer to single-shot gene editing cure for blood disorders
Cases of alpha-gal syndrome caused by tick bites on…
Cases of alpha-gal syndrome caused by tick bites on the rise, CDC reports
Ending health disparities requires full federal government, National Academies…
Ending health disparities requires full federal government, National Academies panel says

Recommended Stories