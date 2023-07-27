 Skip to Main Content
The Readout LOUD

Biogen’s sticky situation, Wegovy’s risks, & biotech insider trading

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein July 27, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Why do CEOs talk like that? Do biotech stock tips make good gifts? And what do Anthony Fauci and Stéphane Bancel have in common?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. First, we discuss why Wall Street was less than convinced by Biogen’s attempt to assuage concerns about its credibility. Then we explain an insider trading scandal that bridges biotech and elite-level soccer, the latest concerns over Wegovy, and the rest of the week’s news in the life sciences. We also break some bittersweet news, with the help of some headline names from around biotech.

For more on what we cover, here’s the Biogen news; here are the charges against Joe Lewis; here’s the latest on Wegovy; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNN medical correspondent

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

