Biogen’s sticky situation, Wegovy’s risks, & biotech insider trading

Why do CEOs talk like that? Do biotech stock tips make good gifts? And what do Anthony Fauci and Stéphane Bancel have in common?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. First, we discuss why Wall Street was less than convinced by Biogen’s attempt to assuage concerns about its credibility. Then we explain an insider trading scandal that bridges biotech and elite-level soccer, the latest concerns over Wegovy, and the rest of the week’s news in the life sciences. We also break some bittersweet news, with the help of some headline names from around biotech.

For more on what we cover, here’s the Biogen news; here are the charges against Joe Lewis; here’s the latest on Wegovy; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

