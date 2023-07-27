 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

VC firm starts a new synthetic biology incubator, headed by a former Broad Institute scientist

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis July 27, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

Venture capital firm RA Capital is starting a new incubator, setting the stage for the firm to create new startups over the next several years that hone in on synthetic biology, a long-gestating field that insiders say is getting renewed interest.

The Boston-based VC’s incubator is called RASyn, and will be led by Robert Nicol, according to people familiar with the firm’s plans. Nicol spent more than 20 years at the Broad Institute, where he co-founded the MIT-Broad Foundry for Synthetic Biology, as well as HiFiBio Therapeutics and Design Pharmaceuticals.

advertisement

RA Capital confirmed RASyn’s existence. Senior Managing Director Josh Resnick told STAT it’s part of the firm’s work to rethink how it develops platforms — core technologies or scientific approaches that underpin all of the drugs a biotech develops — but declined to comment further.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
The haunting brain science of long Covid
The haunting brain science of long Covid
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives —…
Flawed herpes testing leads to many false positives — and needless suffering
With profitability in sight, Talkspace is budding into a…
With profitability in sight, Talkspace is budding into a digital health success story
Midwest health systems Fairview and Sanford call off $14…
Midwest health systems Fairview and Sanford call off $14 billion merger
Policy experts call on Medicare to ensure data from…
Policy experts call on Medicare to ensure data from Alzheimer’s drug registries is shared publicly

Recommended Stories