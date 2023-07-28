House GOP offers new plan to stem drug shortages, including cancer drug shortages

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have drafted drug-shortage legislation that differs significantly from the approach Democrats propose to stem shortages of chemotherapies and other critical medicines that hospitals typically use.

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are focused on what they say are the underlying economic reasons for shortages. Hospitals band together to negotiate drug prices, and makers of generic injectables say those group purchasing organizations can drive prices down so low that they stop making certain drugs or can’t afford to maintain manufacturing facilities, which then leads to manufacturing interruptions.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), the ranking Democrat on Energy and Commerce, called some of the Republican proposals “handouts” to drug companies and said they don’t fix the problem. Democrats also have been critical of Republicans’ choice to separate the drug shortage policies from a must-pass pandemic-preparedness bill — they’d rather combine the two efforts to increase its chances of success.