House GOP offers new plan to stem drug shortages, including cancer drug shortages

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson July 28, 2023

Cathy McMorris Rodgers -- health policy coverage from STAT
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have drafted drug-shortage legislation that differs significantly from the approach Democrats propose to stem shortages of chemotherapies and other critical medicines that hospitals typically use.

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are focused on what they say are the underlying economic reasons for shortages. Hospitals band together to negotiate drug prices, and makers of generic injectables say those group purchasing organizations can drive prices down so low that they stop making certain drugs or can’t afford to maintain manufacturing facilities, which then leads to manufacturing interruptions.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), the ranking Democrat on Energy and Commerce, called some of the Republican proposals “handouts” to drug companies and said they don’t fix the problem. Democrats also have been critical of Republicans’ choice to separate the drug shortage policies from a must-pass pandemic-preparedness bill — they’d rather combine the two efforts to increase its chances of success.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Recommended Stories