Medicare wants to improve Alzheimer’s care, but sidesteps drug prices

WASHINGTON — Medicare announced Monday a pilot program aimed at improving dementia care and reducing the strain on unpaid caregivers, but it does not deal with controlling the price of new Alzheimer’s drugs.

The pilot is voluntary. Physician practices that participate will get a lump-sum payment for each dementia patient in their care. That payment will cover the cost of a standardized set of services, including a 24/7 call line and a dedicated employee who helps patients and caregivers get clinical and non-clinical services, such as meals and transportation. Medicare also will pay certain safety-net providers a one-time payment for setting up the infrastructure needed to participate in the program, and providers may bill Medicare for services that give unpaid caregivers a break.

“Caregivers will also be able to take a break from responsibilities by utilizing respite care for their loved ones at home, at adult day care centers or at a nursing facility,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said.