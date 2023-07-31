 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Medicare wants to improve Alzheimer’s care, but sidesteps drug prices

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson July 31, 2023

Reprints
Alzheimer's research
Carsten Koall/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Medicare announced Monday a pilot program aimed at improving dementia care and reducing the strain on unpaid caregivers, but it does not deal with controlling the price of new Alzheimer’s drugs.

The pilot is voluntary. Physician practices that participate will get a lump-sum payment for each dementia patient in their care. That payment will cover the cost of a standardized set of services, including a 24/7 call line and a dedicated employee who helps patients and caregivers get clinical and non-clinical services, such as meals and transportation. Medicare also will pay certain safety-net providers a one-time payment for setting up the infrastructure needed to participate in the program, and providers may bill Medicare for services that give unpaid caregivers a break.

advertisement

“Caregivers will also be able to take a break from responsibilities by utilizing respite care for their loved ones at home, at adult day care centers or at a nursing facility,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

NIH begins long-delayed clinical trials for long Covid, announces…
NIH begins long-delayed clinical trials for long Covid, announces new research office
New safety details link Apellis eye drug to rare…
New safety details link Apellis eye drug to rare cases of blindness. Cause still unknown
Gene therapy is in crisis. For nine hours, the…
Gene therapy is in crisis. For nine hours, the field’s leading minds looked for a solution
Vivek Ramaswamy wants to ‘gut’ the FDA. His claims…
Vivek Ramaswamy wants to ‘gut’ the FDA. His claims don’t hold up to scrutiny
NIH begins long-delayed clinical trials for long Covid, announces…
NIH begins long-delayed clinical trials for long Covid, announces new research office
Pharmalittle: House Republicans and Democrats duel over drug shortages;…
Pharmalittle: House Republicans and Democrats duel over drug shortages; FDA approves second over-the-counter naloxone

Recommended Stories