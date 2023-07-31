 Skip to Main Content
New safety details link Apellis eye drug to rare cases of blindness. Cause still unknown

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein July 31, 2023

Eye close up
Adobe

Five elderly people have been blinded in one eye by a severe side effect after receiving injections of a newly approved treatment for eye disease from Apellis Pharmaceuticals. The frequency of this side effect — a severe type of eye inflammation — is low but its cause remains unknown.

The new safety information related to the Apellis drug, called Syfovre, was presented Saturday by a committee of eye disease experts at the annual meeting of the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS).

Apellis cooperated with the ASRS analysis but the company also announced its own internal review Saturday that found fewer cases of retinal occlusive vasculitis, a type of severe eye inflammation that blocks blood flow to the retina and can result in blindness. The rate of retinal occlusive vasculitis reported remains “very rare,” the company said, adding that there is no evidence linking the drug product or its manufacturing to the severe side effect.

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

