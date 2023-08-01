EQRx, failed developer of low-priced cancer drugs, is sold for cash

EQRx is done, sold for its cash.
The once-buzzy but now dormant biotech company is being acquired by Revolution Medicines, a developer of cancer drugs, the companies announced Tuesday.
The all-stock deal is essentially a balance-sheet transfer of $1 billion in cash from EQRx to Revolution. What was left of EQRx’s drug pipeline is being shelved.
