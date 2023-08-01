 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

EQRx, failed developer of low-priced cancer drugs, is sold for cash

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Aug. 1, 2023

Reprints
Alexis Borisy
Venture capitalist Alexis Borisy Vanessa Leroy for STAT

EQRx is done, sold for its cash.

The once-buzzy but now dormant biotech company is being acquired by Revolution Medicines, a developer of cancer drugs, the companies announced Tuesday.

advertisement

The all-stock deal is essentially a balance-sheet transfer of $1 billion in cash from EQRx to Revolution. What was left of EQRx’s drug pipeline is being shelved.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to ‘gut’ the FDA. His claims…
Vivek Ramaswamy wants to ‘gut’ the FDA. His claims don’t hold up to scrutiny
With CRISPR cures on horizon, sickle cell patients ask…
With CRISPR cures on horizon, sickle cell patients ask hard questions about who can access them
Verily hires former Apple Health leader Andrew Trister as…
Verily hires former Apple Health leader Andrew Trister as chief scientific officer
Microsoft strikes partnership with Duke Health to advance AI…
Microsoft strikes partnership with Duke Health to advance AI in medicine
Pharmalittle: Medicare looks to improve Alzheimer’s care but sidesteps…
Pharmalittle: Medicare looks to improve Alzheimer’s care but sidesteps drug prices; CVS to cut 5,000 jobs
How Y Combinator’s only health care partner decides which…
How Y Combinator’s only health care partner decides which startups are worth a shot

Recommended Stories