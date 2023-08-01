Microsoft strikes partnership with Duke Health to advance AI in medicine

On Tuesday, Duke Health and Microsoft announced a five-year partnership that will support artificial intelligence applications in medicine, with a focus on building out infrastructure such as cloud-based data platforms.

Duke Health and Microsoft are both members of the Coalition for Health AI, a group of companies, hospitals, and federal agencies that formed late last year to develop guidelines for the responsible use of AI in medicine. “We have all these operational things we want to do in the health system, and we also have an academic interest in trustworthy AI,” said Jeffrey Ferranti, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Duke Health.

So Duke and Microsoft will collaborate within the newly-established Duke Health AI Innovation Lab and Center of Excellence, where researchers can develop new AI tools “while paying attention to some of the things that could go wrong,” said Ferranti. “Because there are a lot of things that can go wrong as we introduce new technology.”