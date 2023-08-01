 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Insurance
STAT+

Labor Department says UnitedHealth Group unit illegally denied emergency room, drug screen claims

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Aug. 1, 2023

Reprints
Jim Mone/AP

The U.S. Department of Labor claims in a new lawsuit that a UnitedHealth Group unit illegally rejected emergency room care and urine drug screen claims for thousands of people.

UMR, Inc., a Wisconsin-based third-party administrator owned by UnitedHealth, manages benefits for more than 2,100 employee health plans. The federal government says the company denied ER visits and urine drug screens for years using a process that didn’t meet federal standards for health plans that employers fund themselves, known as self-insured plans. The standards are part of a law called the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA.

advertisement

“I see it as significant because the Department of Labor is actually looking under the hood at the standards and methods that insurers apply when they decide whether or not to approve or deny a claim,” said Colleen Medill, a professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law and nationally recognized legal scholar on ERISA. “They are looking at their process.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara Bannow covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Intas Pharma employee used acid to destroy manufacturing records…
Intas Pharma employee used acid to destroy manufacturing records at troubled plant
Amazon expands telehealth clinic nationwide
Amazon expands telehealth clinic nationwide
Intas Pharma employee used acid to destroy manufacturing records…
Intas Pharma employee used acid to destroy manufacturing records at troubled plant
Private equity-owned physician groups plan lobbying push on mergers
Private equity-owned physician groups plan lobbying push on mergers
Verily hires former Apple Health leader Andrew Trister as…
Verily hires former Apple Health leader Andrew Trister as chief scientific officer
Amazon expands telehealth clinic nationwide
Amazon expands telehealth clinic nationwide

Recommended Stories