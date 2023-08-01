Private equity-owned physician groups plan lobbying push on mergers

Physician groups backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe are looking to influence federal merger policy.

Three large and growing physician groups backed by the private equity giant Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe have hired a prominent lobbying firm to influence federal policy covering mergers and acquisitions.

Over the past two weeks, United Musculoskeletal Partners, U.S. Anesthesia Partners, and U.S. Radiology Specialists each registered with Forbes Tate Partners, a lobbying shop founded by political insiders who used to work in President Bill Clinton’s administration.

advertisement

The doctor groups hired Forbes Tate to lobby on “issues related to health care consolidation,” according to federal lobbying disclosures. Each company and Welsh Carson did not respond to inquiries. Forbes Tate also did not respond.