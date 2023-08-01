 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Hospitals
STAT+

Private equity-owned physician groups plan lobbying push on mergers

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Aug. 1, 2023

Reprints
Photo illustration of a person holding smartphone with website of company Welsh, Carson Anderson and Stowe (WCAS) on screen with logo
Physician groups backed by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe are looking to influence federal merger policy. Adobe

Three large and growing physician groups backed by the private equity giant Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe have hired a prominent lobbying firm to influence federal policy covering mergers and acquisitions.

Over the past two weeks, United Musculoskeletal Partners, U.S. Anesthesia Partners, and U.S. Radiology Specialists each registered with Forbes Tate Partners, a lobbying shop founded by political insiders who used to work in President Bill Clinton’s administration.

advertisement

The doctor groups hired Forbes Tate to lobby on “issues related to health care consolidation,” according to federal lobbying disclosures. Each company and Welsh Carson did not respond to inquiries. Forbes Tate also did not respond.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to ‘gut’ the FDA. His claims…
Vivek Ramaswamy wants to ‘gut’ the FDA. His claims don’t hold up to scrutiny
Verily hires former Apple Health leader Andrew Trister as…
Verily hires former Apple Health leader Andrew Trister as chief scientific officer
Microsoft strikes partnership with Duke Health to advance AI…
Microsoft strikes partnership with Duke Health to advance AI in medicine
EQRx, failed developer of low-priced cancer drugs, is sold…
EQRx, failed developer of low-priced cancer drugs, is sold for cash
Pharmalittle: Medicare looks to improve Alzheimer’s care but sidesteps…
Pharmalittle: Medicare looks to improve Alzheimer’s care but sidesteps drug prices; CVS to cut 5,000 jobs
How Y Combinator’s only health care partner decides which…
How Y Combinator’s only health care partner decides which startups are worth a shot

Recommended Stories