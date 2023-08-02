 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

Vertex non-opioid therapy reduced pain in mid-stage trials, study shows

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen Aug. 2, 2023

Reprints
Vertex Pharmaceuticals - sunset
Bill Sikes/AP

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has spent decades trying to develop molecules that reduce pain safely and potently, searching for success in a field its own executives have dubbed a graveyard for drug discovery. Detailed data published Wednesday lent support to that quest, with a pair of company-sponsored clinical trials showing an experimental non-opioid therapy reduced pain after surgery.

The drug, VX-548, blocks signals from pain-sensitive neurons before those electrical messages reach the brain. And in a pair of randomized trials, patients given a high dose of the oral medication after bunion surgery or abdominoplasty (a tummy tuck) reported less pain than those given a placebo. Those taking lower doses of the treatment showed no improvement compared to the placebo group, however.

advertisement

While the pain reduction measured by these Phase 2 trials was statistically significant, it’s unclear how meaningful the drug’s benefits were to patients, with a commentary accompanying the study describing the treatment effect as “small.” But the study authors noted that participants on a high dose of VX-548 were less likely to prematurely stop their treatment because it wasn’t working than those on placebo or participants given a combination of two common painkillers, acetaminophen and hydrocodone.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan Wosen is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn…
With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn members into patients
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Uncertainty haunts parents of Flint, as every rash, every…
Uncertainty haunts parents of Flint, as every rash, every tantrum raises alarms
ProMED, an early warning system on disease outbreaks, appears…
ProMED, an early warning system on disease outbreaks, appears near collapse
‘Shocking’ heat waves persist through August as federal officials…
‘Shocking’ heat waves persist through August as federal officials warn of far-ranging health risks
CDC recommends RSV monoclonal antibody for infants, high-risk young…
CDC recommends RSV monoclonal antibody for infants, high-risk young children

Recommended Stories