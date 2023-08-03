 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Alnylam reports growth in sales of rare disease treatments

  • Brittany Trang
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Brittany Trang and Adam Feuerstein Aug. 3, 2023

Reprints
Alnylam headquarters
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA/AP

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said Thursday that sales of its treatments for rare diseases grew 43% in the second quarter compared to the year-ago period, as the biotech prepares for a key meeting with the Food and Drug Administration in September.

Net product sales in the quarter were $306 million, led by Amvuttra, the company’s RNAi treatment for hereditary ATTR, with sales of $132 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Sales of Onpattro, its older medicine for hereditary ATTR, were $91 million, slightly less than expectations.

advertisement

The FDA has scheduled a meeting of outside experts on Sept. 13 to discuss the company’s application to expand the indication for Onpattro to include ATTR-CM, a related condition that affects the heart. The FDA decision is due by Oct. 8. An expansion would open a much larger market for the drug than its current approval, which largely targets nerve-related damage.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn…
With new acquisitions, Humana and CVS hope to turn members into patients
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Uncertainty haunts parents of Flint, as every rash, every…
Uncertainty haunts parents of Flint, as every rash, every tantrum raises alarms
Listen: Biotech layoffs, eye drug drama, & gene therapy…
Listen: Biotech layoffs, eye drug drama, & gene therapy milestones
‘Ancient DNA’ tools and 23andMe database uncover African American…
‘Ancient DNA’ tools and 23andMe database uncover African American ancestries of thousands
Study proposing microbiome-based cancer diagnostic comes under fire
Study proposing microbiome-based cancer diagnostic comes under fire

Recommended Stories