Alnylam reports growth in sales of rare disease treatments

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said Thursday that sales of its treatments for rare diseases grew 43% in the second quarter compared to the year-ago period, as the biotech prepares for a key meeting with the Food and Drug Administration in September.

Net product sales in the quarter were $306 million, led by Amvuttra, the company’s RNAi treatment for hereditary ATTR, with sales of $132 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Sales of Onpattro, its older medicine for hereditary ATTR, were $91 million, slightly less than expectations.

advertisement

The FDA has scheduled a meeting of outside experts on Sept. 13 to discuss the company’s application to expand the indication for Onpattro to include ATTR-CM, a related condition that affects the heart. The FDA decision is due by Oct. 8. An expansion would open a much larger market for the drug than its current approval, which largely targets nerve-related damage.