 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
The Obesity Revolution

Alarmed by popularity of Ozempic and Wegovy, insurers wage multi-front battle

  • Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen

Aug. 3, 2023

Marian Moratinos for STAT

Patients are bracing for “D-Day,” the date their insurance companies will stop covering the drugs. Doctors are getting letters from insurance investigators discouraging new prescriptions. And pharmacies are being told by insurers to check for a specific diagnosis when filling prescriptions.

It’s a charge on all fronts by insurance companies to contain the spiraling costs of a new class of weight loss-inducing drugs, the GLP-1s.

advertisement

Some of these treatments — like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy — are approved for obesity, while others — like Novo’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro — are approved for diabetes, but they all employ similar mechanisms and have exploded in demand for their ability to curb appetite and cut significant amounts of weight.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Recommended Stories