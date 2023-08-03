 Skip to Main Content
Pharma industry showers House GOP doctor with campaign cash

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Aug. 3, 2023

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) received a significant amount of campaign donations from the pharmaceutical industry in the second quarter of 2023. House Television via AP

WASHINGTON — The pharmaceutical industry has been flooding the campaign coffers of Rep. Larry Bucshon, a cardiothoracic surgeon and Republican from Indiana, according to a STAT analysis of this quarter’s filings.

CEOs of pharmaceutical giants, executives of the brand-drug lobby PhRMA, and companies’ political action committees all gave in higher-than-usual numbers to the rank-and-file House member last quarter. The total was nearly $56,000 between April 14 and June 30.

Bucshon is a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which works on drug pricing issues, and the GOP Doctors Caucus, but he doesn’t hold leadership positions in either.

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

