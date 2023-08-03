Pharma industry showers House GOP doctor with campaign cash

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) received a significant amount of campaign donations from the pharmaceutical industry in the second quarter of 2023.

WASHINGTON — The pharmaceutical industry has been flooding the campaign coffers of Rep. Larry Bucshon, a cardiothoracic surgeon and Republican from Indiana, according to a STAT analysis of this quarter’s filings.

CEOs of pharmaceutical giants, executives of the brand-drug lobby PhRMA, and companies’ political action committees all gave in higher-than-usual numbers to the rank-and-file House member last quarter. The total was nearly $56,000 between April 14 and June 30.

Bucshon is a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, which works on drug pricing issues, and the GOP Doctors Caucus, but he doesn’t hold leadership positions in either.