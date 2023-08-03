 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Biotech layoffs, eye drug drama, & gene therapy milestones

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Aug. 3, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Can biotech startups survive a downturn? Is Covid-19 a good business? And when did ophthalmology get so dramatic?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. First, we discuss what some recent layoffs and a reverse merger mean for biotech in 2023. We’ll also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a dramatic saga in ocular medicine, the volatile business of Covid-19, and some major milestones in gene therapy.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on Celsius Therapeutics; here’s more on EQRx; here’s the latest on Apellis Pharmaceuticals; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

