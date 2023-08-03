Can biotech startups survive a downturn? Is Covid-19 a good business? And when did ophthalmology get so dramatic?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. First, we discuss what some recent layoffs and a reverse merger mean for biotech in 2023. We’ll also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a dramatic saga in ocular medicine, the volatile business of Covid-19, and some major milestones in gene therapy.

