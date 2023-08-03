 Skip to Main Content
Uninsured rate hits ‘record low’ — right before millions start losing Medicaid coverage

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Aug. 3, 2023

A hospital bed is seen in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2020. Roughly 84 million people are covered by Medicaid, the government-sponsored program that's grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, as states begin checking everyone’s eligibility for Medicaid for the first time in three years, as many as 14 million people could lose access to that coverage. – politics and policy coverage from STAT
Jae C. Hong/AP

Roughly 7.7% of Americans didn’t have any health insurance as of this past March — a “record low” uninsured rate, according to the latest health insurance survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, that uninsured rate — which still translated to more than 25 million Americans with no health coverage — is almost certainly higher now. That’s because the data don’t include the millions of low-income Americans who have lost the Medicaid coverage they gained during the pandemic.

Congress passed a law in March 2020 that gave states extra federal Medicaid funds, but states could only receive that money if they agreed to loosen eligibility requirements and keep more people enrolled. Changes in income or unfiled paperwork were no longer valid reasons to remove someone from Medicaid while the public health emergency was in effect.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT.

