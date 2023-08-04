 Skip to Main Content
For brain-computer interfaces, the commercial hurdles may be bigger than scientific ones

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence Aug. 4, 2023

A device component from Paradromics Inc., one of the main brain-computer interface players racing to get to market. Courtesy Paradromics Inc.

Rodney Gorham loves fast, flashy cars: His WhatsApp profile picture is a bright yellow Corvette Stingray. “I don’t get to drive it anymore,” Gorham told STAT in a text.

Gorham, a 63-year-old living in Australia, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He can’t speak, and can move his hands and legs only a little. But he is able to control his computer with his thoughts, aided by a brain-computer interface developed by the startup Synchron. 

“It has been exciting to be involved,” Gorham wrote. 

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

