For brain-computer interfaces, the commercial hurdles may be bigger than scientific ones

Rodney Gorham loves fast, flashy cars: His WhatsApp profile picture is a bright yellow Corvette Stingray. “I don’t get to drive it anymore,” Gorham told STAT in a text.
Gorham, a 63-year-old living in Australia, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He can’t speak, and can move his hands and legs only a little. But he is able to control his computer with his thoughts, aided by a brain-computer interface developed by the startup Synchron.
“It has been exciting to be involved,” Gorham wrote.
Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!
To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.