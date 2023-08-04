 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Health Care

Pediatricians’ group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care while planning research review

By Associated PressAug. 4, 2023

Reprints
A protestor wears a transgender flag at a hearing on banning gender-affirming health care legislation in Missouri.
A protestor wears a transgender flag at a hearing on banning gender-affirming health care legislation in Missouri. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday, even as the treatments face a growing push for bans and restrictions from Republican lawmakers across the U.S.

The board of directors for the group, which represents 67,000 pediatricians, unanimously voted to reaffirm its 2018 position on the treatments. The board also voted to provide additional documents to support pediatricians, including clinical and technical reports, and to conduct an external review of research regarding the care.

advertisement

“The additional recommendations also reflect the fact that the board is concerned about restrictions to accessing evidence-based health care for young people who need it,” Mark Del Monte, the academy’s CEO, said in a statement released by the group, calling the restrictions enacted by states “unprecedented government intrusion.”

“We therefore need to provide the best and most transparent process possible,” he said.

At least 21 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and most of those states face lawsuits. A federal judge struck down Arkansas’ ban as unconstitutional, and federal judges have temporarily blocked bans in Alabama and Indiana.

advertisement

The judge who struck down Arkansas’ ban cited the position of the groups in his ruling against the ban. Arkansas has appealed the judge’s decision.

People opposed to such treatments for children argue they are too young to make such decisions about their futures.

Every major medical group, including the academy and the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and has said the treatments are safe if administered properly.

The academy and the AMA support allowing children to seek the medical care, but they don’t offer age-specific guidance.

About the Author Reprints

Associated Press

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

No one — M.D. or otherwise — should use…
No one — M.D. or otherwise — should use the honorific ‘doctor’ with patients
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Affirmative action doesn’t hurt white medical school applicants
Affirmative action doesn’t hurt white medical school applicants
Pandemic slowed cancer diagnoses, but late-stage cancers came back…
Pandemic slowed cancer diagnoses, but late-stage cancers came back with a vengeance
CDC recommends RSV monoclonal antibody for infants, high-risk young…
CDC recommends RSV monoclonal antibody for infants, high-risk young children
Measles was once seen as a childhood disease. Increasingly,…
Measles was once seen as a childhood disease. Increasingly, adults are susceptible, too

Recommended Stories