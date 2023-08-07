 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Sage considers ways to reduce costs following FDA rejection on drug for major depression

  • Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang Aug. 7, 2023

Reprints
Stock exchange
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sage Therapeutics said Monday that it may need to reduce costs, including through employee layoffs, following the Food and Drug Administration’s denial of its rapid-acting drug for major depressive disorder.

On Friday, the agency granted market clearance for the drug, called Zurzuvae, to treat women with postpartum depression, a smaller commercial market. Sage failed to convince regulators to also approve the drug for depression, a broader condition.

advertisement

“We don’t agree with the FDA review,” Sage CEO Barry Greene said during an earnings call, a point he made repeatedly. “We are evaluating the [FDA’s response letter] and as soon as we can provide more clarity, we will, on what the next steps are.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

FDA staff leaned toward rejecting Sarepta gene therapy before…
FDA staff leaned toward rejecting Sarepta gene therapy before top official intervened
Five things I wish I knew earlier in my…
Five things I wish I knew earlier in my journey with chronic pain
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Nektar Therapeutics sues Lilly for ‘misconduct’ in drug development…
Nektar Therapeutics sues Lilly for ‘misconduct’ in drug development deal
Pharmalittle: FDA OKs Sage drug for postpartum depression; major…
Pharmalittle: FDA OKs Sage drug for postpartum depression; major U.S. health systems to offer Alzheimer’s drug
FDA approves Sage Therapeutics’ rapid-acting medication for postpartum depression…
FDA approves Sage Therapeutics’ rapid-acting medication for postpartum depression but not major depression

Recommended Stories