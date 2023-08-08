Beleaguered drug manufacturer Emergent cuts jobs, executive role in business shake-up

Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturing company that fell into hot water in 2021 due to a contamination issue involving millions of doses of Covid vaccines, is pivoting its business and cutting hundreds of jobs, including a C-suite role.

The company announced Tuesday that it will cut 400 jobs and eliminate the role of chief operating officer as part of a shift away from its contract manufacturing services business. The current chief operating officer, Adam Havey, will leave the company on Sept. 30.

Instead, Emergent will focus on producing Narcan nasal spray and other products. The overdose reversal medicine became available as an over-the-counter medicine earlier this year.