Wegovy cardiovascular study has doctors seeing new possibilities in weight loss drug

The momentum around weight loss drugs is about to get even bigger in the wake of Novo Nordisk’s announcement that its semaglutide drug Wegovy cut the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20% in its large SELECT trial.

The full results of the study, funded by Novo, will be presented at the American Heart Association meeting in November. Doctors and researchers say they expect the findings to have a big impact on how clinicians approach the treatment of both obesity and cardiovascular disease, as well as increase the likelihood that prescriptions for obesity drugs will be covered by insurance.

But experts who spoke with STAT also cautioned that the long-term safety and efficacy of Wegovy and other weight loss drugs remain unknown. The SELECT study has yet to be peer-reviewed, and not enough information is yet available to make independent assessments of the results.