Wegovy cardiovascular study has doctors seeing new possibilities in weight loss drug

  • Tara Bannow
  • Bob Herman
  • Annalisa Merelli

By Simar Bajaj, Tara Bannow , Bob Herman and Annalisa MerelliAug. 8, 2023

Doctor holding a clipboard. -- health coverage from STAT
Adobe

The momentum around weight loss drugs is about to get even bigger in the wake of Novo Nordisk’s announcement that its semaglutide drug Wegovy cut the risk of cardiovascular disease by 20% in its large SELECT trial.

The full results of the study, funded by Novo, will be presented at the American Heart Association meeting in November. Doctors and researchers say they expect the findings to have a big impact on how clinicians approach the treatment of both obesity and cardiovascular disease, as well as increase the likelihood that prescriptions for obesity drugs will be covered by insurance.

But experts who spoke with STAT also cautioned that the long-term safety and efficacy of Wegovy and other weight loss drugs remain unknown. The SELECT study has yet to be peer-reviewed, and not enough information is yet available to make independent assessments of the results.

News Intern

Simar Bajaj is news intern at STAT supported by the Harvard Institute of Politics and Global Health Institute.

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara Bannow covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

General Assignment Reporter

Annalisa Merelli (Nalis) is a general assignment reporter at STAT.

