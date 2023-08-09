 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

‘No data more personal’: Patients, digital health players weigh in on the FTC’s data privacy plan

  • Katie Palmer

By Katie Palmer Aug. 9, 2023

Reprints
Blockchain data -- health tech coverage from STAT
Adobe

This year has seen the Federal Trade Commission crack down on digital health companies’ irresponsible data use. Since February, it has charged four companies with improperly handling sensitive health information — starting with the first-ever enforcement of its long-stagnant Health Breach Notification Rule, against GoodRx.

Now, the FTC is arming itself for even more aggressive enforcement. In June, it proposed changes to the Health Breach Notification Rule that would clarify its ability to regulate digital health companies and their use of health data — filling in some of the gaps left by the patient privacy law HIPAA, which in many cases doesn’t cover the fast-growing world of online and app-based health and wellness services.

advertisement

“The FTC is seeking to put developers of these kind of apps on notice that they, too, have responsibilities to protect health data,” said Angie Matney, counsel focused on data privacy at the law firm Reed Smith.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Katie Palmer

Katie Palmer

Health Tech Correspondent

Katie Palmer is a health tech correspondent at STAT.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

‘Underwhelming’: NIH trials fail to test meaningful long Covid…
‘Underwhelming’: NIH trials fail to test meaningful long Covid treatments — after 2.5 years and $1…
Ransomware attack shuts down hospital emergency rooms in several…
Ransomware attack shuts down hospital emergency rooms in several states
New on the streets: Gabapentin, a drug for nerve…
New on the streets: Gabapentin, a drug for nerve pain, and a new target of misuse
Pharmalittle: Wegovy heart study has docs seeing new possibilities;…
Pharmalittle: Wegovy heart study has docs seeing new possibilities; drugmakers file more ‘continuation’ patents that sideline…
One way to create resilient drug supply chains: incentivize…
One way to create resilient drug supply chains: incentivize predictive models
Wegovy’s successful heart trial raises a vital question about…
Wegovy’s successful heart trial raises a vital question about weight loss

Recommended Stories