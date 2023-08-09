 Skip to Main Content
Wegovy’s successful heart trial raises a vital question about weight loss

  Elaine Chen
  Damian Garde

By Elaine Chen and Damian Garde Aug. 9, 2023

Boxes of Wegovy.
Bloomberg

A landmark study that found the blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy reduces the chance of heart problems adds urgency to a basic question in medicine: what exactly is the relationship between weight and health?

On its face, the result that Wegovy cut the risk of major cardiovascular complications by 20% lends credence to arguments by drugmakers, including Wegovy manufacturer Novo Nordisk, that obesity is a disease and weight loss makes people healthier.

advertisement

But researchers and doctors cautioned that the results don’t prove obesity treatments improve heart health solely by helping people lose weight. It’s likely that weight loss is one cause, they said, but there could be other key mechanisms at play independent from Wegovy’s effect on body weight.

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

