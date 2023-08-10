 Skip to Main Content
Anavex, maker of rare disease drug, keeps shifting the goalposts in its clinical trials

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Aug. 10, 2023

Adam's take main illustration
Molly Ferguson/STAT

Anavex Life Sciences is in a tough spot. The serial dissembler of clinical trial results might be forced, finally, to tell the truth when it reads out its next study in Rett syndrome.

What sets Anavex apart from all the other biotechs on my radar screen is its habit of shifting the goalposts on clinical trials. Twice last year, first in February and then in December, Anavex announced “positive” outcomes from studies of its drug called blarcamesine — except the results were derived from efficacy endpoints that were not part of the original study designs.

If blarcamesine fails to achieve the pre-determined goals of clinical trials, the thinking apparently goes, then just make a post-hoc change to the study goals.

About the Author

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

