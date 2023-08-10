 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

Genentech weighs slow-walking ovarian cancer therapy to make more money under drug pricing reform

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Aug. 10, 2023

Reprints
Genentech CEO Alexander Hardy Genentech

WASHINGTON — Plenty of pharmaceutical executives have decried Democrats’ new drug pricing law as detrimental to the industry. But few are willing to say they may be willing to delay treatments for cancer patients if it means making more money.

Genentech CEO Alexander Hardy, in an interview with STAT, explained that in the world that existed prior to the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage last year, drugmakers were incentivized to get drugs on the market as fast as possible, regardless of which disease they would be approved to treat.

advertisement

Now, he’s arguing that the law’s new Medicare negotiation program could encourage Genentech to slow-walk research on how a drug could treat diseases with smaller populations in favor of making sure diseases with larger patient populations are the first to market. That would mean the company would sell more medicines in the window before Medicare is allowed to negotiate prices, because the clock for when discounts can kick in is based off of when the drug first goes on the market.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

New research casts fresh doubt on a common procedure…
New research casts fresh doubt on a common procedure that promises to increase the odds of…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out…
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out of biotech’s Valley of Death
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield…
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield Sacklers from lawsuits
EPA fines Roche’s Genentech unit for hazardous waste violations
EPA fines Roche’s Genentech unit for hazardous waste violations

Recommended Stories