 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
First Opinion
STAT+

What Mark Cuban gets wrong about prescription drugs

By Josh WenzellAug. 10, 2023

Reprints
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts during a timeout in the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on March 22, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. – opinion coverage from STAT
Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Mark Cuban, the Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star, has been making headlines recently with his direct-to-consumer venture, Cost Plus Drugs. The company sells generic prescription drugs and boasts more than 2 million members. As a family medicine specialist who has firsthand experience with American households’ dissatisfaction with the state of the nation’s prescription drug marketplace, I believe the enthusiasm for Cost Plus Drugs reveals an appetite for alternatives to the status quo in the pharmaceutical industry.

Cuban claims the reason behind the success of Cost Plus Drugs is the company’s decision to bypass pharmaceutical benefit managers — the negotiating agents insurance companies hire to negotiate big pharma’s prices down. But that might not be the case. Instead, its success appears to lie in its choice to collaborate with affordable generic drug manufacturers rather than the major pharmaceutical companies.

advertisement

Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services found that between July 2021 and July 2022, major pharma companies raised the list price on more than 1,200 drugs by an average of 31 percent. That’s 23 percent more than the country’s overall inflation rate during the same period. Meanwhile, generic drug companies saved the U.S. roughly $2.6 trillion from 2012 to 2021, according to the Association for Accessible Medicines, a trade group representing generic drug manufacturers.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Josh Wenzell

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Genentech weighs slow-walking ovarian cancer therapy to make more…
Genentech weighs slow-walking ovarian cancer therapy to make more money under drug pricing reform
My son died of an Oxy overdose. Drug company…
My son died of an Oxy overdose. Drug company execs who are responsible should be sent…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out…
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out of biotech’s Valley of Death
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield…
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield Sacklers from lawsuits
EPA fines Roche’s Genentech unit for hazardous waste violations
EPA fines Roche’s Genentech unit for hazardous waste violations

Recommended Stories