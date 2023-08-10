 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Novo acquires Inversago for up to $1 billion, spotlighting troubled weight loss approach

  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Elaine Chen

By Allison DeAngelis and Elaine Chen Aug. 10, 2023

Reprints
Novo Nordisk headquarters -- health coverage from STAT
LISELOTTE SABROE/Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Fresh off of the news that its drug Wegovy may not just help people lose weight, but could also lower cardiac risks, Novo Nordisk doubled down on its obesity drug pipeline Thursday, acquiring a small Canadian biotech with a new approach to weight loss.

Novo will spend up to $1 billion to buy Inversago Pharma, which is developing an oral obesity drug that targets the cannabinoid receptor CB1. It’s the second big obesity acquisition this year, following Eli Lilly’s move to purchase startup Versanis Bio.

advertisement

Drugs like Wegovy are in a class called GLP-1 drugs, which mimic the effects of the glucagon-like peptide 1 hormone that help people feel full by targeting the hormone’s receptors.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Authors Reprints

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Covid took a toll on heart health — and…
Covid took a toll on heart health — and doctors are still grappling with how to…
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
Pharmalittle: Supreme Court halts Purdue bankruptcy plan; what to…
Pharmalittle: Supreme Court halts Purdue bankruptcy plan; what to know about compounded obesity drugs
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out…
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out of biotech’s Valley of Death
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield…
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield Sacklers from lawsuits
EPA fines Roche’s Genentech unit for hazardous waste violations
EPA fines Roche’s Genentech unit for hazardous waste violations

Recommended Stories