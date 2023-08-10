 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Novo Nordisk celebrates landmark Wegovy study, even as supply issues persist

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph Aug. 10, 2023

Reprints
Novo Nordisk headquarters -- health coverage from STAT
LISELOTTE SABROE/Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The release of Novo Nordisk’s latest earnings report on Thursday provided a chance for executives to tout their major win this week — outcomes from a large trial showing the company’s obesity drug Wegovy cut the risk of heart complications by 20%.

But once again, much of the attention was focused on the company’s struggles to meet what Novo CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen referred to as the “overwhelming demand for Wegovy.”

advertisement

Jørgensen reiterated that the company was racing to expand supply and had brought on more contract manufacturing support, but Novo said Thursday that the company would continue to restrict the availability of lower-strength starter doses in the United States to ensure that patients on the drug would not have their medication interrupted. 

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

Tags

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out…
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out of biotech’s Valley of Death
Genentech weighs slow-walking ovarian cancer therapy to make more…
Genentech weighs slow-walking ovarian cancer therapy to make more money under drug pricing reform
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
Pharmalittle: Supreme Court halts Purdue bankruptcy plan; what to…
Pharmalittle: Supreme Court halts Purdue bankruptcy plan; what to know about compounded obesity drugs
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out…
Philanthropic endowments at universities can offer a way out of biotech’s Valley of Death
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield…
Supreme Court blocks Purdue bankruptcy plan that would shield Sacklers from lawsuits

Recommended Stories