Novo Nordisk celebrates landmark Wegovy study, even as supply issues persist

The release of Novo Nordisk’s latest earnings report on Thursday provided a chance for executives to tout their major win this week — outcomes from a large trial showing the company’s obesity drug Wegovy cut the risk of heart complications by 20%.

But once again, much of the attention was focused on the company’s struggles to meet what Novo CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen referred to as the “overwhelming demand for Wegovy.”

Jørgensen reiterated that the company was racing to expand supply and had brought on more contract manufacturing support, but Novo said Thursday that the company would continue to restrict the availability of lower-strength starter doses in the United States to ensure that patients on the drug would not have their medication interrupted.