Listen: Your guide to Wegovy’s blockbuster heart study

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Aug. 10, 2023

Is Wegovy the future of cardiology? Can Novo Nordisk ever make enough of it? And will there ever be an Apple of pharma?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. In the wake of a massively important clinical trial of Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug Wegovy, our colleague Elaine Chen joins us to explain what we know and don’t know about data that could change the practice of medicine. Then, Mizuho Securities biotech strategist Jared Holz calls in to discuss whether explosive popularity of obesity treatments could help create the first trillion-dollar drug company.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on the Wegovy study; here’s more on its implications; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

