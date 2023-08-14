Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune condition that can often lead to an underactive thyroid or, in some cases, an overactive thyroid. More prevalent in women, it’s also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, and is the most common cause of underactive thyroid in the U.S.

Having another autoimmune disorder can put someone at elevated risk of developing Hashimoto’s. Genetics play a role, but the disease can also be driven by viral infection. The recommended treatment is a pill form of thyroid hormone.