 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
  • Karen Pennar

By Karen PennarAug. 14, 2023

Reprints

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune condition that can often lead to an underactive thyroid or, in some cases, an overactive thyroid. More prevalent in women, it’s also known as chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, and is the most common cause of underactive thyroid in the U.S.

Having another autoimmune disorder can put someone at elevated risk of developing Hashimoto’s. Genetics play a role, but the disease can also be driven by viral infection. The recommended treatment is a pill form of thyroid hormone.

About the Author Reprints

Karen Pennar

Karen Pennar

Night News Editor

Exciting news! STAT has moved its comment section to our subscriber-only app, STAT+ Connect. Subscribe to STAT+ today to join the conversation or join us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Threads. Let's stay connected!

To submit a correction request, please visit our Contact Us page.

Radiation, a mainstay of cancer treatment, begins a fade-out
Radiation, a mainstay of cancer treatment, begins a fade-out
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
The history of OxyContin, told through unsealed Purdue documents
Pharmalittle: White House drug-shortage panel is MIA with lawmakers;…
Pharmalittle: White House drug-shortage panel is MIA with lawmakers; Ultragenyx sued by Lacks family
Pharmalittle: Genentech weighs delaying cancer therapy after drug pricing…
Pharmalittle: Genentech weighs delaying cancer therapy after drug pricing law; Novo continues to restrict supplies of…
Pharmalittle: Wegovy heart study has docs seeing new possibilities;…
Pharmalittle: Wegovy heart study has docs seeing new possibilities; drugmakers file more ‘continuation’ patents that sideline…
Pharmalittle: Novo’s Wegovy obesity drug lowers cardiovascular risk in…
Pharmalittle: Novo’s Wegovy obesity drug lowers cardiovascular risk in key trial; Nektar accuses Lilly of ‘misconduct’…

Recommended Stories