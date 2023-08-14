 Skip to Main Content
After Optum Health’s lowest profit margin in a decade, UnitedHealth makes changes

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Aug. 14, 2023

The profit margin at Optum Health is at the lowest in a decade. Courtesy United

Just weeks after the division of UnitedHealth Group that provides care to patients posted its lowest profit margin in a decade, the company has shuffled around several top executives.

Amar Desai is now CEO of Optum Health, according to a July LinkedIn post. Optum Health encompasses UnitedHealth’s physician practices, surgery centers, urgent care clinics, and other providers. Desai took over for Wyatt Decker, who moved into the role of chief physician overseeing “value-based care” across all of UnitedHealth.

Heather Cianfrocco also became the president of Optum, a separate LinkedIn post from last week shows. That makes her one of the most powerful people overseeing all aspects of Optum. She most recently was CEO of Optum Rx, UnitedHealth’s pharmacy benefit manager, one of the largest in the country. Patrick Conway, a former top Medicare official in the Obama administration and former head of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, is now the CEO of Optum Rx.

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

