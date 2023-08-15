Celiac disease is characterized by an autoimmune reaction to gluten. It is not the same as a gluten sensitivity. Celiac can lead to organ damage, gastrointestinal issues, fatigue, joint pain, and other symptoms throughout the body. Most people are able to manage celiac by avoiding gluten, which is found in wheat, barley and rye, but also in myriad other products, including some medications, deli meats and ice cream.